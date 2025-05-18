Caught on camera: Uttar Pradesh man brutally slaps woman 11 times on college grounds, arrested

A video of a girl student being molested by a boy at a college in Uttar Pradesh has gone viral on social media. In the video, it can be seen that a boy is beating a girl student on a Muzaffarnagar college campus .

The incident occurred at SD Degree College on Bhopa Road in Muzaffarnagar. It began with an argument between two female students enrolled at the same college. The situation escalated when one of the students contacted her boyfriend, Amarjeet, who studies at a different college. Amarjeet then took the other student behind the college auditorium and proceeded to assault her.

He slapped her in the face eleven times. The entire incident was captured on camera. It is reported that all three individuals have known each other for a long time.

The Uttar Pradesh police had first registered a Non-Cognizable Report (NCR) after the complaint by the college and the victim.

After the video of the incident went viral on social media, Uttar Pradesh police filed molestation charges against Amarjeet.

The accused Amarjeet has been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police for molesting the girl and the matter is being further investigated.

Neighbour hacks woman to death with spade in Muzaffarnagar A 60-year-old woman was hacked to death with a spade by her neighbour in Kadipur village of Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Sushil Kumar, has been arrested and a case has been registered against him.

The woman and the accused had a confrontation over an unspecified issue. During this, Kumar attacked her with a spade, resulting in her death on the spot, the police said.

"The body has been sent for postmortem examination, and further investigation is ongoing," Circle Officer Ravishankar said.