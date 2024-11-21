In a third major crime incident in Tamil Nadu in recent days, a woman working in a shop in Madurai was brutally attacked for rejecting a man's romantic advances.

Tamil Nadu News: Amid growing anger over the recent attack on a lawyer and a teacher in Tamil Nadu, a woman in Madurai was brutally attacked for rejecting after rejecting a man's romantic advances. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The incident, caught on camera, took place at a photocopy shop in Madurai’s Chakra Nagar.

The accused, identified as 25-year-old Siddiq Raja, attacked the woman, Lavanya, on Sunday when she was at the shop. According to an India Today report, he assaulted her after she refused to talk to him, causing her to fall unconscious. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The accused had repeatedly professed his love for her before the attack. People from neighbouring shops rushed the victim to the hospital.

The Othakadai police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

In another incident on Wednesday, a woman teacher was stabbed to death by a youth in the school’s staff room in Mallipattinam government school in full view of her colleagues. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The teacher was rushed to the government hospital but was declared dead by the doctors.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin called the death of teacher M Ramani an irreparable loss to the school education department and assured stringent action as per law on the assailant.

Expressing his deepest condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family, the chief minister said in a press release that he had directed the officials to provide a solatium of ₹5 lakh to the affected family from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami condemned the murder and said the incident exposed that government teachers and doctors lacked safety and security at their workplaces.

"The DMK government has failed to maintain law and order. Murders and other crimes have become very common in Tamil Nadu. At least now, the Chief Minister should devote his attention to maintaining law and order in the state," Palaniswami said in a post on the social media platform 'X'.