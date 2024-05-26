Days after the Pune Porsche incident, an elderly man in Uttar Pradesh's Noida was killed on the spot as he was hit by a speeding Audi. The incident was caught on CCTV. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a report by India Today, the incident took place at 6:30 a.m. near Kanchenjunga Apartment in Noida's Sector 24. The elderly man could be seen crossing the road, and suddenly, the Audi came from the front and hit him.

Following this, the victim – Janak Dev Shah – flung several feet and then landed on the road. He died on the spot.

After receiving the information, the city's Sector 24 police station reached the spot.

Police have registered an case against the driver under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), said official of the Noida Police.

"On May 26, at around 6.30 am, Janak Dev, a resident of Gijhoud village near Primary School, Sector 53, Gautam Buddha Nagar, was hit by an unknown white car driven at high speed in the Sector 24 police station area. He succumbed to his injuries on the spot. The body has been taken into custody by Sector 24 police and postmortem has been conducted. An FIR has been registered based on a complaint. CCTV footage is being checked, and further necessary action is being taken," India Today quoted the official of the Noida Police as saying.

Earlier on 19 May, a Porsche, allegedly driven by the teenager who police say was drunk, hit two software engineers riding a motorbike in the Kalyani Nagar area. Following this, Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, both 24 years old, died. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also in January, a similar incident took place near the Sector 37 underpass in Noida when a 30-year-old man riding a scooter home died in a hit-and-run case.

Meanwhile, the father of a juvenile Vishal Agarwal, was on Friday sent to judicial custody till 7 June. He was absconding after the accident and was arrested from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) on 21 May.

