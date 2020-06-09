Caution is key as India reopens for business after over two months

In Lucknow, an executive working for Wave Mall said he’s not expecting more than 100 people on day one even though all sanitization and safety protocols are in place. “Most quick service restaurant outlets are not open for dine-in but only delivering because they don’t have enough space to follow social distancing. We are expecting below 20% of our regular pre-covid footfall, which ranges between 5,000-7,000 on a weekday. So far (at 3 pm), only 40-odd customers who have to buy essentials such as grocery or clothing have come in," he said, declining to be named. An ANI report, however, said that Uttar Pradesh traders’ body has asked stores in malls to remain shut without a resolution on rents to be paid by them.