Caution sets in the markets ahead of RBI policy meet

Vinod Nair, head research at Geojit Financial Services, said a late sell-off indicates the lack of confidence in the domestic market driven by the concerns over the central banks policy stance. While RBI is expected to increase rates by 25-35 basis points, the Fed may announce a 50 basis point hike. “However, the outlook and changes in economic growth and inflation will determine the market trend," added Nair.

