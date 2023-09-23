Cauvery issue: Bengaluru bandh on Tuesday, IT firms, schools may be affected

In protest against the release of 5,000 cusecs of Cauvery river water to neighboring Tamil Nadu, pro-Kannada organizations have given a call for a ‘Bengaluru Bandh’ on 26 September, reported PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The pro-Kannada organizations even appealed to schools, colleges, shopkeepers, owners of various commercial establishments, factories, companies, and transporters to support their call for a shutdown.

On Saturday, the official call for shutdown in Bengaluru was given by farmers and pro-Kannada outfits observing 'Mandya Bandh.' {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per details, farmers' leader Kuruburu Shanthakumar appealed to schools, colleges, IT companies, and the film chamber to declare a holiday. Apart from this, he also sought the state government to convene a special assembly session.

Opposition parties, including BJP, JDS, Aam Aadmi Party, and others have also extended their support for the bandh.

Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels :rocket: Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here! Paste this on click here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

President of Ola Uber Driver's and Owner's Association -- Tanveer Pasha -- confirmed their participation in the Bengaluru bandh.

According to expectations, airport cab services are most likely to be affected. However, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will operate Namma Metro services as usual.

Meanwhile, state-run Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will decide after assessing the law and order situation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Essential services, including hospitals, nursing homes, medical shops, and government offices will remain open.

Reacting to the bandh call on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said, “The state government is committed to protecting the interest of the state. Yet, the opposition parties are giving a political dimension to the Cauvery issue."

Shivakumar said the state government has made a representation to the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) about the release of water to Tamil Nadu. He added the bandh will not serve any purpose. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier on Monday, the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) had directed Karnataka to continue releasing 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for another 15 days, after the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) made such a recommendation last week.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court had also refused to interfere with orders of the CWMA and CWRC directing Karnataka to release 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu, following which protests erupted in different parts of the state.

Karnataka has been maintaining that it was not in a position to release water, taking into account its requirement for drinking water and irrigation of standing crops in the Cauvery basin areas, as there has been water scarcity due to deficit monsoon rains. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With agency inputs.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!