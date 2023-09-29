Cauvery row: Shivakumar seeks ‘new formula’, BJP lambasts Congress for ‘casual’ approach. 10 points
Karnataka Bandh called by farmer unions and pro-Kannada organizations after Cauvery Regulatory Committee orders water release to Tamil Nadu.
Farmer unions and pro-Kannada organisations have called for a Karnataka Bandh today after the Cauvery Water egulatory Committee (CWRC) ordered to release of 3,000 cusecs of water at Biligundlu to Tamil Nadu starting from September 28 till October 15, 2023. In the earlier spell, it was 5,000 cusecs.