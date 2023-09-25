Cauvery river water row: Govt will not try to curtail protests, Bengaluru bandh, says Siddaramaiah2 min read 25 Sep 2023, 07:23 PM IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Monday said his government will not curtail ‘Bengaluru bandh’ called by some farmers' organisations on Tuesday as protests over the release of Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu has intensified
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Monday said his government will not curtail “Bengaluru bandh" called by some farmers' organisations on Tuesday as protests over the release of Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu has intensified. However, Siddaramaiah underlined the importance of maintenance of peace, reported PTI.