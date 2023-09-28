The district administration of Karnataka's Mandya on 28 September imposed Section 144 in Mandya district citing a bandh called by pro-Kannada organizations, farmer unions, and several other organizations on Friday.

Announcing the decision, Mandya DC Dr. Kumar said, as quoted by news agency ANI, “In view of the bandh called by pro-Kannada organizations, farmer unions, and several other organizations tomorrow regarding Cauvery water issue, Section 144 has been imposed in Mandya district and schools and colleges will remain closed tomorrow."

Earlier on Monday, after the successful Bengaluru shutdown -- called by 'Karnataka Jala Samrakshana Samiti', an umbrella outfit of farmers’ associations and other organizations led by farmer leader Kuruburu Shanthakumar, 'Kannada Okkuta' -- led by Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj -- made an announcement for the Karnataka bandh on 29 September.

As per details, though both the bodies are fighting for the same issue, however, Vatal Nagaraj, who had called for a state bandh on Friday, made it clear that Kannada Okkuta was not supporting Monday's bandh.

On being asked as to why the bandh was called by others only for Bengaluru, he said, "What we have called is Akhanda Karnataka bandh (entire Karnataka bandh) on September 29. It will be observed across the state without leaving any district. Our fight is for the entire Karnataka. Kannada Okkuta has organized more than 50 bandhs in the whole state so far," he said as quoted by PTI.

Earlier on Monday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said his government will not curtail the “Bengaluru bandh" called by some farmers' organizations on Tuesday as protests over the release of Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu have intensified.

However, he underlined the importance of the maintenance of peace. He even added his government will place its argument more forcefully before the Supreme Court on the release of Cauvery River water to Tamil Nadu.

"We had filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the orders of the Cauvery Water Management Authority, and Regulation Committee. The court rejected our partition, as well as Tamil Nadu's. They (TN) initially sought 24,000 cusecs, then 7,200 cusecs, we said we can't even give 5,000 cusecs, as there is no water," PTI reported quoting Siddaramaiah.

He added that Karnataka will approach the Supreme Court to challenge the direction of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) to release water to Tamil Nadu.

Triggered by a 21 September order of the Supreme Court, which directed Karnataka to release 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu per day, the state is in the midst of protests, called by pro-Kannada groups and backed by farmer outfits.

Karnataka submitted before CWRC at its meeting in New Delhi that the shortfall in cumulative inflows to its four reservoirs in the Cauvery basin up to September 25, which hold just 53.04 percent of their capacity.

As per officials in Karnataka, the failure of the south-west monsoon (from June to September) this year has led to the shortage in the four reservoirs, and the state is facing a grave situation where it is finding it extremely difficult even to cater to the drinking water requirements. Adding more, the rainfall received in Karnataka this year in August and September is the lowest in the last 123 years.

