Cauvery water dispute: Activists from Karnataka pen letter in blood to PM Narendra Modi urging his intervention
Dispute over Cauvery water intensifies as Karnataka activists write letter in blood to PM Modi. Protests continue.
The dispute over the Cauvery water between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu is intensifying as media reports have suggested that some activists from Karnataka has written a letter with their blood to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As per the report, the activist wrote the letter to draw the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue.Many people in KArnataka are protesting over the water being released from Cauvery to Tamil Nadu.