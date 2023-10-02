The dispute over the Cauvery water between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu is intensifying as media reports have suggested that some activists from Karnataka has written a letter with their blood to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As per the report, the activist wrote the letter to draw the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue.Many people in KArnataka are protesting over the water being released from Cauvery to Tamil Nadu.

TA Narayana Gowda said, "The Prime Minister has remained silent on the Cauvery water-sharing issue. Today, all members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike are writing letters to the Prime Minister in blood. Furthermore, on October 9, 10,000 of our karyakarta will go to Delhi and hold a protest at Jantar Mantar."

"I have spoken to Union Minister Prahlad Joshi about this matter, and the minister assured me that he will soon arrange a meeting with PM Modi on this issue," he added.

Meanwhile, amid the tussle over the Cauvery water-sharing issue between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Congress MP P Chidambaram on Saturday said there is a commission to judge the issue and both States have to act on the Commission's decision.

"I am a Member of Parliament from Tamil Nadu, so I can press the demands of Tamil Nadu, and the members of Parliament from Karnataka will also press the demands of Karnataka. There is a commission to judge this issue. Both states have to act on the Commission's decision," Chidambaram said.

The governments of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have been locked in a protracted tussle over the sharing of Cauvery waters. The river is seen as a major source of sustenance for the people in either state.

The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee had ordered Karnataka to ensure the release of 3000 cusecs of Cauvery water at Biligundlu starting from September 28 till October 15, 2023.

Earlier, the amount of water to be released was 5000 cusecs.

Farmers across Karnataka have been protesting since the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) ordered the state to release 5000 cusecs of water to its neighbouring state Tamil Nadu, for 15 days, effective from September 13.

*With Agency Inputs

