Cauvery water dispute: TN farmers bury themselves in sand to seek immediate release from Karnataka | Watch Video

Tamil Nadu farmers staged an unusual protest on the banks of the Cauvery River in Tiruchirappalli on August 2 after burying themselves in sand and seeking the immediate release of Cauvery water for irrigation.

Tamil Nadu farmers slam Karnataka govt News agency ANI reported that while staging the unusual demonstration, the protesting farmers noted that despite repeated appeals for the release of water to save the Kuruvai crop, the Karnataka government has not released Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. The farmers also accused the CM DK Shivakumar-led government of treating Tamil Nadu as a "drainage state" by only releasing excess water instead of providing the state's rightful share.

The farmers also reiterated their stance on the proposed Mekedatu dam project and noted that it would further hamper Tamil Nadu's water availability.

Tamil Nadu farmers ask CM to move Supreme Court, seek compensation The demonstrations were led by Farmers' Association leader Ayya Kannu, who called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay to move the Supreme Court seeking ₹1 lakh crore in compensation for the state's farming community.

He said, "The Supreme Court of India gave directions to the Karnataka government to release water to Tamil Nadu every month. So far, more than 80 TMC of water is in Karnataka. Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar refused to release 3,500 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu. The day before yesterday, there was heavy rain in Kerala. Due to that, the water came to Tamil Nadu. We can direct it to the Bhavanisagar Dam, but the politicians here have not taken any steps."

Speaking to ANI, he further noted, "If they do not release the water, they will cause damage in Karnataka. Now they are releasing 25,000 cusecs of water to save their people and state. Our CM, Joseph Vijay, must file a suit in the Supreme Court demanding ₹1 lakh crore from Karnataka. They must give it to the farmers."

Politics erupt over Cauvery water dispute On Sunday (August 2), politics erupted over the Cauvery River water issue after Vinoj P. Selvam, BJP State Secretary, criticised the Tamil Nadu government, alleging that it has failed to take the necessary steps to secure the state's share of water and protect the interests of Delta farmers. Speaking to reporters, he said, "It is very disheartening that the TVK government has not taken any steps to ensure that the rights of the Tamil people are being upheld, that water from Karnataka is released immediately, and that the farmers of the Delta region receive the good news that the water is reaching them anytime soon."

Selvam further alleged that the CM Vijay-led government's priorities are misplaced and added, "But unfortunately, the Chief Minister is busy making drone shots and red carpet welcomes. The farmers need water, and we need to ensure that the water security of the state is not compromised at any cost."

Separately, in a veiled attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran said that those who continue to be silent on Tamil Nadu's various rights, ranging from the Mekedatu dam project to the abolition of NEET, are "traitors". In a post on X, he wrote, "Those who fail to oppose the Mekedatu dam, which sacrifices Tamil Nadu's legitimate rights over the Cauvery river, are traitors!"

Also Read | TN Assembly passes resolution directing Karnataka govt to release Cauvery waters

Cauvery water dispute The Cauvery water dispute is a long-running inter-state river water-sharing conflict between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, the two principal parties. The dispute revolves around how the Cauvery River's water should be shared, especially during years of low rainfall.

The issue resurfaced amid fresh developments surrounding Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu balancing reservoir project. The project has long been a source of contention between the two states, with Tamil Nadu consistently opposing it, arguing that it would reduce the downstream flow of water.