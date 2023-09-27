Cauvery water dispute: Yediyurappa to protest against Karnataka govt, HD Deve Gowda confirms1 min read 27 Sep 2023, 12:20 PM IST
Former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa will protest against the Karnataka govt on Cauvery water-sharing issue in Bengaluru.
Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has initiated a protest near the Gandhi statue in Bengaluru against the Karnataka government, specifically concerning the Cauvery water-sharing matter, HD Deve Gowda said.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message