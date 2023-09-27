Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has initiated a protest near the Gandhi statue in Bengaluru against the Karnataka government, specifically concerning the Cauvery water-sharing matter, HD Deve Gowda said.

Joining this demonstration is HD Kumaraswamy, who is set to participate in the BJP's protest, confirmed Deve Gowda, another former PM.

“I held a discussion with Home Minister Amit Shah for the first time in the last 10 years. I have not met PM Modi. I also explained the political situation in Karnataka to HM. Before joining BJP, I took the views of our 19 MLAs and 8 MLCs who said that JD(S) should consider entering into an understanding with BJP," ANI quoted Deve Gowda as saying.

BJP leader C T Ravi earlier said, "Our State Party Chief and BS Yediyurappa declared support. We will support it and with it, we will also protest in front of the Gandhi statue."

On September 25, a letter penned by HD Deve Gowda, a Member of Parliament representing the Janata Dal-Secular (JDS), was dispatched to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Within this correspondence, Deve Gowda earnestly beseeched for the assembly of a panel of proficient specialists tasked with assessing the prevailing conditions of water resources and crop standing in the state of Karnataka.

“I have made an appeal to the PM about the prevailing situation. In my letter to the PM, I wrote that the Jal Shakti department should file a review petition and a committee of experts should be sent to Karnataka to study the water and standing crop situation. I requested the same to the Vice President of the country," ANI quoted the ex-PM as saying in a joint press briefing with JD(S) leader and former CM HD Kumaraswamy.

(With ANI inputs)

