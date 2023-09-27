comScore
Cauvery water dispute: Yediyurappa to protest against Karnataka govt, HD Deve Gowda confirms

 1 min read 27 Sep 2023, 12:20 PM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa will protest against the Karnataka govt on Cauvery water-sharing issue in Bengaluru.

Senior BJP leaders B.S. Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai during a protest against the release of Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu from dams in Karnataka, in Bengaluru, on Saturday. (PTI) (HT_PRINT)Premium
Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has initiated a protest near the Gandhi statue in Bengaluru against the Karnataka government, specifically concerning the Cauvery water-sharing matter, HD Deve Gowda said. 

Joining this demonstration is HD Kumaraswamy, who is set to participate in the BJP's protest, confirmed Deve Gowda, another former PM.

Also Read: Bengaluru bandh today: Cauvery water dispute straining Karnataka-Tamil Nadu ties explained

“I held a discussion with Home Minister Amit Shah for the first time in the last 10 years. I have not met PM Modi. I also explained the political situation in Karnataka to HM. Before joining BJP, I took the views of our 19 MLAs and 8 MLCs who said that JD(S) should consider entering into an understanding with BJP," ANI quoted Deve Gowda as saying.

BJP leader C T Ravi earlier said, "Our State Party Chief and BS Yediyurappa declared support. We will support it and with it, we will also protest in front of the Gandhi statue."

On September 25, a letter penned by HD Deve Gowda, a Member of Parliament representing the Janata Dal-Secular (JDS), was dispatched to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

Within this correspondence, Deve Gowda earnestly beseeched for the assembly of a panel of proficient specialists tasked with assessing the prevailing conditions of water resources and crop standing in the state of Karnataka.

Also Read: Cauvery river water row: Govt will not try to curtail protests, Bengaluru bandh, says Siddaramaiah

“I have made an appeal to the PM about the prevailing situation. In my letter to the PM, I wrote that the Jal Shakti department should file a review petition and a committee of experts should be sent to Karnataka to study the water and standing crop situation. I requested the same to the Vice President of the country," ANI quoted the ex-PM as saying in a joint press briefing with JD(S) leader and former CM HD Kumaraswamy.

(With ANI inputs)

