Cauvery water issue: Pro-Kannada organisation prepares for road blockade in Bengaluru tomorrow, check route
To protest the decision of CWMA in the ongoing Cauvery water issue, Pro-Kannada oranisation will block the highway National Highway near Hoskote toll in Bengaluru on October 10
Cauvery water dispute: Amid the ongoing tussle between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, Pro-Kannada organisations will block the National Highway near Hoskote toll in Bengaluru on Tuesday.
