Cauvery water dispute: Amid the ongoing tussle between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, Pro-Kannada organisations will block the National Highway near Hoskote toll in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

According to the Pro-Kannada activist, Vatal Nagaraj, the blockade will be made to protest on demands related to the water-sharing dispute between the two states.

Also Read: Cauvery row: Tamil Nadu Assembly passes resolution directing Karnataka govt to release water as per CWMA order

Last week on Thursday, police detained members of pro-Kannada organisations protesting over the Cauvery Water issue. The river is considered as a lifeline for both the states as it is a major source of sustenance for them. The governments of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have been locked in a protracted tussle over the sharing of Cauvery waters.

Also Read: Cauvery Water Row: What is the complex Karnataka-Tamil Nadu water conflict? 10 points

The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee had ordered Karnataka to ensure the release of 3,000 cusecs of Cauvery water at Biligundlu starting from September 28 till October 15, 2023.

The order didn't sink well with the Karnataka government that had filed a review petition against the order both in the Supreme Court and in CWMA (Cauvery Water Management Authority).

Also REad: Bengaluru news: Farmers, pro-Kannada outfits stage protest in Mandya over Cauvery row

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had expressd his disappointment on the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC). As per the CWRC order, Karnataka has to ensure the release of 3000 cusecs of Cauvery water at Biligundlu starting from September 28 up to October 15, 2023.

"Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee (CWRC) ordered to release of 3,000 cusecs of water, I have already spoken to our advocates. They have suggested us to challenge this order in the Supreme Court. We will challenge it in the Supreme Court. We don't have water to release to Tamil Nadu. We are challenging the orders of the CWRC," CM Siddaramaiah had said.

Despite applications pending at the apex court and CWMA, the decision led to a political turmoil in the state. Former state CM Basavaraj Bommai targeted the present government and accused it for "lacking" the "will" to protect farmer's interests.

Earlier, Karnataka government had cited a severe drought in parts of its state to refuse the supply of water to Tamil Nadu. However, TN had accused Karnataka of lying to secure its water supply.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!