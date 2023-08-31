Cauvery water war: Unhappy with the orders to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, a group of farmers protested throughout the night in Karnataka on Wednesday. They also held a night-long candlelight vigil near Srirangapatna Mandya. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The protest started on Wednesday morning when farmers raised objections to the recent recommentation to release 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days. The recommendations were made by the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee.

The protest was also joined by an Independent MLA Darshan Puttanaiah on Wednesday, reported India.com. To address the matter related to Cauvery water dispute, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar will travel to Bengaluru.