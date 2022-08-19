CBDT amends income tax rule for foreign tax credit claims2 min read . Updated: 19 Aug 2022, 04:58 PM IST
- The pre-amended rule required taxpayers to file their FTC claims by the due date for furnishing income tax returns (ITR).
The income rule for providing relief to taxpayers claiming foreign tax credit (FTC) has been amended. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has made changes to rule 128 under Income Tax Rules 1962, for FTC. The pre-amended rule required taxpayers to file their FTC claims by the due date for furnishing income tax returns (ITR).