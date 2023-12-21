CBDT amends safe harbour norms for MNC group transactions
The changes introduced through the Income-tax (Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Rules, 2023 will be effective from 1 April 2024, showed an official order.
NEW DELHI : The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has amended the Income Tax rules to liberalize the 'safe harbour' norms that allow multinational companies to avoid rigorous audit of their cross-border transactions by following certain requirements.
