NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Tuesday urged startups and other taxpayers including individuals to respond to its emails for quick processing of pending tax refunds, emphasising that auto generated mails seeking information was not harassment.

According to a CBDT statement, computer generated emails have been sent to almost 1,72,000 assessees which include individuals, firms and companies including startups. The mails are sent to all those who are entitled to a tax refund but also have tax dues.

“Assessees are required to furnish details of the pending demand, whether it has been paid or has been stayed by any appellate/competent authority so that the department could keep the same in abeyance and do not deduct this amount from refund," the CBDT said in the statement. The emails are part of faceless communication which protects public money by ensuring that refunds are not released without adjusting against outstanding tax demand, it said.

In case the outstanding demand has already been paid or has been stayed by higher tax authorities, taxpayers are requested to provide the status update so that while issuing the refund, these amounts are not held back and their refunds are released forthwith, said CBDT.

The apex direct tax policy making body also said an opportunity is being provided by the department to assessees to either clear the demand or intimate the status of existing tax demands to the department.

Since 8 April, it has so far issued nearly 1.4 million refunds worth over ₹9,000 crore to various taxpayers including individuals, proprietors, firms and other businesses including micro, small and medium enterprises. “Many refunds are pending for the want of response from the taxpayers and will be issued at the earliest possible once the information is updated," it said.