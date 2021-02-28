OPEN APP
>News >India >CBDT chief Pramod Chandra Mody gets further extension for 3 months
Pramod Chandra Mody, chairman, CBDT
Pramod Chandra Mody, chairman, CBDT

CBDT chief Pramod Chandra Mody gets further extension for 3 months

1 min read . Updated: 28 Feb 2021, 05:01 PM IST ANI

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved an extension for a period of three months with effect from March 1, 2021, to May 31, 2021, the order said.

The re-appointment of Pramod Chandra Mody as Chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has been extended for a further period of three months, said Department of Personnel and Training, the Government of India on Sunday.

Mody is a 1982-batch Indian Revenue Service officer, was appointed as the CBDT chief in February 2019.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in the re-appointment of Shri Pramod Chandra Mody as Chairman, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), for a further period of three months with effect from March 1, 2021 to May 31, 2021 or until further orders, whichever is earlier," read the order.

Earlier, Mody's tenure was last extended in August last year for six months.

