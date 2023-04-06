Salaried can switch tax regimes every year1 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 11:36 PM IST
CBDT clarified that employers should seek information from each of their employees regarding their intended tax regime and each such employee should intimate the same to the employer who deducts tax at source accordingly.
New Delhi: While salaried employees can choose old or new personal income tax schemes every year, those with income from business or profession who once opted out of the new scheme with lower rates will have to continue in the opted scheme in subsequent years and can change her choice only once after that.
