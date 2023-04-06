CBDT directs employers to seek employees' preferred tax regime for TDS deduction2 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 06:30 AM IST
- Individual taxpayers can choose between the old tax regime that provides deductions and exemptions or the new tax regime that offers lower tax rates but without exemptions.
The Income Tax Department has announced that employers must request their employees to provide information about their preferred tax regime for the current fiscal year, and subsequently, deduct tax deducted at source (TDS) accordingly.
