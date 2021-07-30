NEW DELHI : The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has dropped 24 rules and more than 70 forms from its playbook as part of an effort to clean up the statutory framework of redundant provisions.

In an amendment to the Income-tax Rules, 1961, brought out on Thursday, CBDT said that these rules and forms were being omitted with immediate effect.

However, any proceeding pending before any income-tax authority, appellate tribunal or any court shall continue and will be disposed of by treating these rules as not omitted. Also, all agreements, appointments, approvals, recognition, directions, instructions and notifications made on the basis these rules and forms will continue to remain in force.

The list of forms and rules that stand omitted from 29 July is extensive and includes various income tax forms, statements and returns that were used for compliance, explained Archit Gupta, founder and chief executive officer of Clear (formerly Cleartax), an online tax service provider.

This list includes, for instance, rule 5A, which is a report by an accountant for claiming a deduction for additional depreciation, rule 5B relating to deduction allowed by way of development rebate for ship or machinery and rule 16D relating to report of chartered accountant along with the income tax return, explained Gupta.

The removal of these rules and forms comes at a time when the tax authority is increasingly relying on online filings. Experts said these forms were not commonly used.

“With the introduction of the new income tax portal, the government is now looking forward to further remove redundant rules and forms that have been in existence but are not in common use now. Also, that India is stepping towards a digital platform for all income-tax related filings, this is a welcome effort to overhaul methods of filing for various existing forms," explained Shailesh Kumar, partner at Nangia & Co. LLP, a consultancy.

CBDT also authorized senior officials handling IT systems to require electronic filing of any of the mandated forms, returns or statements. The tax department has in June unveiled the new tax filing portal, but many users pointed out glitches and efforts are on to fix it. The portal is developed by Infosys. Once fully functional, the portal is expected to be a game changer for filing of tax returns, refund processing and various other procedures under income-tax law.

The new provision added to the income-tax rules as part of the latest amendment states that the principal director general of income-tax or the director general of income-tax may take approval from CBDT for furnishing new forms, returns, statements, or reports to be filed electronically using digital signature or electronic verification code. Also, the director-general can specify the forms to be filed electronically, layout the process of filing and retrieval policies of such forms, reports, statements or orders, said Gupta. “The change may be to authorize use of digital forms for compliance," he said.

