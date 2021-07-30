CBDT drops redundant rules, forms in a clean up of legal framework

The new provision added to the income-tax rules as part of the latest amendment states that the principal director general of income-tax or the director general of income-tax may take approval from CBDT for furnishing new forms, returns, statements, or reports to be filed electronically using digital signature or electronic verification code. Also, the director-general can specify the forms to be filed electronically, layout the process of filing and retrieval policies of such forms, reports, statements or orders, said Gupta. “The change may be to authorize use of digital forms for compliance," he said.