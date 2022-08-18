CBDT exempts non-resident firms from TCS on foreign remittances, tour packages

AMRG & Associates Director (Corporate & International Tax) Om Rajpurohit said by expanding the scope of the exemption (that was previously available only to non-resident individuals) under section 206(1G) from an 'Individual' to a 'Person', the CBDT has effectively also exempted the corporate entities, firm, LLP, etc. that are not residents and do not have a permanent establishment from TCS obligations, which appeared to be discriminatory against other categories of persons, reported by PTI.