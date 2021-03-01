CBDT extends dates for penalties, assessments under tax laws

Through a notification in the official gazette on 27th February, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) extended the due date for penalties under the Income Tax Act, 1961 to 30th June 2021. The CBDT also extended time limits for assessments under the Income Tax Act and notices under the Benami Property Transaction Act, 1988.

The Board had previously extended the time limit for certain assessments to 31st March through a notification on 31st December. Today’s fresh notification further extended the deadline for such assessments to 30th April 2021. For assessments other than those that had been earlier extended, the due date has been extended to 30th September 2021. For notices and orders under the Benami Property Transaction Act, 1988, the CBDT extended the time limit from 30th June 2021 to 30th September 2021.

