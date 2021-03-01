Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >CBDT extends dates for penalties, assessments under tax laws
Photo: Mint

CBDT extends dates for penalties, assessments under tax laws

1 min read . 06:09 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The Board had previously extended the time limit for certain assessments to 31st March through a notification on 31st December.

Through a notification in the official gazette on 27th February, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) extended the due date for penalties under the Income Tax Act, 1961 to 30th June 2021. The CBDT also extended time limits for assessments under the Income Tax Act and notices under the Benami Property Transaction Act, 1988.

Through a notification in the official gazette on 27th February, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) extended the due date for penalties under the Income Tax Act, 1961 to 30th June 2021. The CBDT also extended time limits for assessments under the Income Tax Act and notices under the Benami Property Transaction Act, 1988.

Also Read | Assam shakes up the micro loans universe

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Covid vaccination: SC judges can't choose between Covishield, Covaxin doses, clarifies govt

1 min read . 06:15 PM IST

State tourism boards step up wooing of domestic travellers

2 min read . 06:04 PM IST

NSE glitch could not have been anticipated: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

2 min read . 05:58 PM IST

GST collections cross 1.1 lakh cr-mark for third straight month in February

1 min read . 05:52 PM IST

Also Read | Assam shakes up the micro loans universe

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Covid vaccination: SC judges can't choose between Covishield, Covaxin doses, clarifies govt

1 min read . 06:15 PM IST

State tourism boards step up wooing of domestic travellers

2 min read . 06:04 PM IST

NSE glitch could not have been anticipated: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

2 min read . 05:58 PM IST

GST collections cross 1.1 lakh cr-mark for third straight month in February

1 min read . 05:52 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The Board had previously extended the time limit for certain assessments to 31st March through a notification on 31st December. Today’s fresh notification further extended the deadline for such assessments to 30th April 2021. For assessments other than those that had been earlier extended, the due date has been extended to 30th September 2021. For notices and orders under the Benami Property Transaction Act, 1988, the CBDT extended the time limit from 30th June 2021 to 30th September 2021.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.