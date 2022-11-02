CBDT extends due date for filing Form 10A to 25 November

CBDT extends due date for filing Form 10A to 25 November2 min read . 05:48 AM IST
- New Form 10A is used by trusts or institutions which are newly established and are applying for registration under section 12A for the first time
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Tuesday said the due date for filing Form 10A, which was to be filed electronically by September 30, 2022, had been extended to November 25 this year, according to an official statement on Tuesday.
The official statement from finance ministry said, "In view of the representations received by Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) and with a view to avoid genuine hardship to taxpayers, the CBDT condones the delay in filing of Form 10A up to November 25, 2022 in respect of certain provisions of section 12A / section 10(23C)/section 80G/section 35 of the Income-tax Act, 1961."
New Form 10A is used by trusts or institutions which are newly established and are applying for registration under section 12A for the first time. Further, trust or institution which is in existence for many years but is never registered under section 12A is also required to use the new Form No. 10A.
Meanwhile, as per the provisions of the Income-tax Act, 1961, Form 10A was required to be filed electronically by 30.06.2021, which was extended to 31.08.2021 and further extended to 31.03.2022 by Circular No. 16/2021.
In view of the representations received by Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) and with a view to avoid genuine hardship to taxpayers, the CBDT condones the delay in filing of Form 10A up to 25th November, 2022 in respect of certain provisions of section 12A / section 10(23C) / section 80G / section 35 of the Income-tax Act, 1961.
Earlier, The Finance Ministry official said the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had extended the due date for filing Form 26Q for the second quarter of the financial year 2022-23.
"Considering the difficulties in filing of TDS statement in the revised and updated Form 26Q, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the due date of filing of Form 26Q for the second quarter of the financial year 2022-23 from October 31, 2022 to November 30, 2022," a Finance Ministry release said.
Form 26Q is used to file TDS details on payments made other than salary.
The form mentions the total amount that is paid during the quarter and the TDS (tax deducted at source) amount that has been deducted. Form 26Q has to be submitted on a quarterly basis.
The Central Board of Direct Taxes is a statutory authority functioning under the Central Board of Revenue Act, 1963. The officials of the Board in their ex-officio capacity also function as a Division of the Ministry dealing with matters relating to levy and collection of direct taxes.
