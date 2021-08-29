CBDT gives extra time for various tax filings, Vivad se Vishwas payment

Experts said that due to the technical glitches in the new Income tax portal, taxpayers have been facing lot of problems in meeting compliance timelines under various provisions, be it filing of equalization levy return, making application for registration of charitable trusts and other institutions for income tax exemption, quarterly statements by authorized dealers in respect of foreign remittances or filing of necessary intimation by SWFs. The due dates for all such compliances have been extended by the government, explained Shailesh Kumar, Partner, Nangia & Co LLP.