CBDT gives offshore funds relief on fund manager pay rule

Offshore funds such as foreign portfolio investors have got extra time to comply with the changes the government announced in 2019 regarding payments to local fund managers employed by them.

Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a circular on Friday that it was giving relief to offshore funds based on representations it received expressing inability to comply with the changes in fund manager payment rules.

As per the change introduced in Finance Act 2 of 2019, engaging local fund managers will not be deemed as a business connection in India if the remuneration given to these managers is not less than the level specified by the government.

Prior to this amendment, the requirement was that fund managers’ pay has to be on an arms-length basis. The new formula of remuneration linking it to assets under management and profits made by the fund was notified in May 2020 with effect from 1 April 2019. Offshore funds have told CBDT that since FY20 was over by the time the new rules were notified to give the finer aspects of the 2019 change in law, they are not able to comply with it.

CBDT said that in order to avoid genuine hardship in such cases, it has decided that for FY20 and FY21, if the remuneration paid to the local fund manager is lower than the prescribed level but is at arm's length, it shall be sufficient compliance.

However, for FY22, in order to get the benefit of local fund manager not being regarded as a business connection of the offshore fund, the remuneration has to be as per the rules notified in May 2020. The rules also allow offshore fund to seek exemption from this rule. Any application for such exemption for FY22 has to be filed on 1 February or earlier, CBDT said in the circular. (ends)

