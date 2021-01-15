CBDT gives offshore funds relief on fund manager pay rule

Prior to this amendment, the requirement was that fund managers’ pay has to be on an arms-length basis. The new formula of remuneration linking it to assets under management and profits made by the fund was notified in May 2020 with effect from 1 April 2019. Offshore funds have told CBDT that since FY20 was over by the time the new rules were notified to give the finer aspects of the 2019 change in law, they are not able to comply with it.