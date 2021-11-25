CBDT gives relief to businesses on TCS, TDS rules

In the same order, CBDT also offered more flexibility in the TDS provision relating to payments made to a seller where the tax component other than GST is known. The TDS provision in such cases will apply to the amount excluding the tax component. This flexibility is already available where the transaction is covered by GST. The TDS and TCS provisions apply only on those cases above specified monetary threshold so that small businesses are not affected by this provision. The clarification also specifically excluded government entities other than public sector companies from the requirement of TDS provision under section 194Q of the Income Tax Act as these are not entities engaged in a business or commercial activity.

