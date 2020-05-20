CBDT gives wholesalers relief on e-payment rules

“Mandating such businesses to provide the facility for accepting payments through prescribed electronic modes would cause administrative inconvenience and impose additional costs," the CBDT said explaining the rationale for the move. Wholesalers who received most of their payments in the previous year in modes other than cash, are exempted from the requirements of section 26SU of the Income Tax Act under which payment modes such as UPI, and RuPay debit card are prescribed, the circular explained.