The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Tuesday granted further relaxation in the electronic filing of various forms under the Income-tax Act,1961 in view of difficulties reported by taxpayers in the filing of forms online on the new e-filing portal http://incometax.gov.in.

"On consideration of difficulties reported by taxpayers & other stakeholders in electronic filing of certain Forms under the IT Act,1961, CBDT has further extended the due dates for electronic filing of such Forms vide Circular No.15/2021 dated 03.08.2021," tweeted the income tax department.

Here are the details:

i. The Quarterly statement in Form No. 15CC to be furnished by authorized dealer in respect of remittances made for the quarter ending on 30th June, 2021, required to be furnished on or before 15th July, 2021 under Rule 37BB of the Rules, as extended to 31st July, 2021 vide Circular No.12 of 2021 dated 25.06.2021, may be filed on or before 31st August, 2021;

ii. The Equalization Levy Statement in Form No.1 for the Financial Year 2020- 21, which was required to be filed on or before 30th June, 2021, as extended to 31st July, 2021 vide Circular No.12 of 2021 dated 25.06.2021, may be filed on or before 31st August, 2021;

iii. The Statement of Income paid or credited by an investment fund to its unit holder in Form No. 64D for the Previous Year 2020-21, required to be furnished on or before 15th June, 2021 under Rule 12CB of the Rules, as extended to 15th July, 2021 vide Circular No.12 of 2021 dated 25.06.2021, may be furnished on or before 15th September, 2021;

iv. The Statement of Income paid or credited by an investment fund to its unit holder in Form No. 64C for the Previous Year 2020-21, required to be furnished on or before 30th June, 2021 under Rule 12CB of the Rules, as extended to 31st July, 2021 vide Circular No.12 of 2021 dated 25.06.2021, may be furnished on or before 30th September, 2021.

Further, considering the non-availability of the utility for e-filing of certain Forms, the CBDT has decided to extend the due dates for electronic filing of such Forms as under:

i. Intimation to be made by a Pension Fund in respect of each investment made by it in India in Form No. 10BBB for the quarter ending on 30th June,2021, required to be furnished on or before 31st July,2021 under Rule 2DB of the Rules, may be furnished on or before 30th September, 2021;

ii. Intimation to be made by Sovereign Wealth Fund in respect of investments made by it in India in Form II SWF for the quarter ending on 30th June, 2021, required to be furnished on or before 31st July, 2021 as per Circular No.15 of 2020 dated 22.07.2020, may be furnished on or before 30th September, 2021.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.