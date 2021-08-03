CBDT grants further relaxation in e-filing of Income Tax Forms. Details here

i. The Quarterly statement in Form No. 15CC to be furnished by authorized dealer in respect of remittances made for the quarter ending on 30th June, 2021, required to be furnished on or before 15th July, 2021 under Rule 37BB of the Rules, as extended to 31st July, 2021 vide Circular No.12 of 2021 dated 25.06.2021, may be filed on or before 31st August, 2021;