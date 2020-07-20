CBDT inks pact with MSME ministry for data sharing

Nodal officers and alternate nodal officers will be appointed in both departments to facilitate the process of data exchange ministry of MSME. This data will enable ministry of MSME to check and classify enterprises in Micro, Small and Medium categories," an official statement said.

The MoU will come into force the day it is signed.

“The MoU marks the beginning of a new era of cooperation and synergy between the CBDT and ministry of MSME," the statement said.

The development comes soon after the government came up with a new definition of MSME to encourage them to be more aggressive in their growth strategy. The updated definition includes higher investment limit and an additional norm-based on turnover. It replaced the definition that was based on self-declared investment on plant and machinery. The new definition does not distinguish between manufacturing and services sectors.

For instance, in case of micro manufacturing and service enterprises, the investment limit will be increased to up to ₹1 crore and turnover limit to up to ₹5 crore. Till now, for micro manufacturing enterprises, the investment limit was ₹25 lakh and ₹10 lakh for the services sector. Similarly, the investment limited has been hiked for medium and small categories.

