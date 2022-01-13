CBDT issues 1.54 trillion in tax refunds for AY21-22 so far

As of 7 pm, 31 December, over 5.78 crore income tax returns (ITRs) for AY 2021-22 have been filed, as per the data provided by the IT department. The IT department has extended the ITR filing deadline for taxpayers whose books of accounts need to be audited till 15 February. This extension is for AY 2021-22. Further ITR filing deadline for corporates has also been extended to 15 March 2022.