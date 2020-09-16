Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >CBDT issues over 1,06 lakh crore refund to 30 lakh taxpayers since April
The CBDT earlier said the income tax authorities can share information with scheduled commercial banks

CBDT issues over 1,06 lakh crore refund to 30 lakh taxpayers since April

1 min read . 06:23 PM IST Written By Staff Writer

  • The I-T refunds of 31,741 crore were issued in 29.17 lakh taxpayers since April
  • CBDT earlier extended the due date for filing of Income Tax Returns for FY 2018-19

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued refunds of over 1,06 lakh crore to more than 30 lakh taxpayers between April 1 to September 15, 2020, said the Income Tax (I-T) Department in a statement on Wednesday.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued refunds of over 1,06 lakh crore to more than 30 lakh taxpayers between April 1 to September 15, 2020, said the Income Tax (I-T) Department in a statement on Wednesday.

The I-T refunds of 31,741 crore were issued in 29.17 lakh taxpayers and corporate tax refunds of 74,729 crore have been issued to over 1.74 lakh taxpayers, the statement said.

The I-T refunds of 31,741 crore were issued in 29.17 lakh taxpayers and corporate tax refunds of 74,729 crore have been issued to over 1.74 lakh taxpayers, the statement said.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

In wake of COVID-19 pandemic, CBDT earlierextended the due date for filing of Income Tax Returns for FY 2018-19 (AY 2019-20) from July 31 to September 30, 2020.

The CBDT earlier said the income tax authorities can share information with scheduled commercial banks, a move that would ease the lenders’ hassle of deciding TDS deductibility on various payments to their customers.

In a notification dated August 31, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) included ‘scheduled commercial banks’, listed in the second schedule of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, under Section 138 of Income Tax Act for sharing of information.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper mint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated