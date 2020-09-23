CBDT issues over 1.11 lakh crore refund to 32 lakh taxpayers since April

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued refunds of over ₹1,11,372 crore to more than 32.07 lakh taxpayers between April 1 to September 22, 2020, said the Income Tax (I-T) Department in a statement on Wednesday.

The I-T refunds of ₹31,856 crore were issued in 30.29 lakh taxpayers and corporate tax refunds of ₹79,517 crore have been issued to over 1.76 lakh taxpayers, the statement said.

In wake of COVID-19 pandemic, CBDT earlier extended the due date for filing of Income Tax Returns for FY 2018-19 (AY 2019-20) from July 31 to September 30, 2020.

The CBDT earlier said the income tax authorities can share information with scheduled commercial banks, a move that would ease the lenders’ hassle of deciding TDS deductibility on various payments to their customers.

In a notification dated August 31, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) included ‘scheduled commercial banks’, listed in the second schedule of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, under Section 138 of Income Tax Act for sharing of information.

