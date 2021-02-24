CBDT issues refunds of over 1.95 cr to more than 1.93 cr taxpayers in FY21

The Central Board of Direct Taxes ( CBDT ) has on Wednesday issued over Rs. 1,95,736 crore of tax refunds to more than 1.93 crore taxpayers in this financial year.

The refunds were issued between 1 April, 2020 to 22 February, 2021, the Income Tax Department said in a tweet. Of the total refunds, income tax refunds worth ₹69,653 crore have been issued in 1,90,52,977 cases. For corporate tax refunds, Rs. 1,26,083 crore has been issued under refunds in 2,17,399 cases.

"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs. 1,95,736 crore to more than 1.93 crore taxpayers between 1st April,2020 to 22nd February,2021. Income tax refunds of Rs. 69,653 crore have been issued in 1,90,52,977 cases &corporate tax refunds of Rs. 1,26,083crore have been issued in 2,17,399 cases," CBDT said in the tweet.

CBDT issues refunds of over Rs. 1,95,736 crore to more than 1.93 crore taxpayers between 1st April,2020 to 22nd February,2021. Income tax refunds of Rs. 69,653 crore have been issued in 1,90,52,977cases &corporate tax refunds of Rs. 1,26,083crore have been issued in 2,17,399cases — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) February 24, 2021

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via