CBDT issues refunds of over 1.95 cr to more than 1.93 cr taxpayers in FY21
CBDT issues refunds of over 1.95 cr to more than 1.93 cr taxpayers in FY21

1 min read . 05:51 PM IST Staff Writer

Of the total refunds, income tax refunds worth 69,653 crore have been issued in 1,90,52,977 cases

The refunds were issued between 1 April, 2020 to 22 February, 2021, the Income Tax Department said in a tweet. Of the total refunds, income tax refunds worth 69,653 crore have been issued in 1,90,52,977 cases. For corporate tax refunds, Rs. 1,26,083 crore has been issued under refunds in 2,17,399 cases.

"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs. 1,95,736 crore to more than 1.93 crore taxpayers between 1st April,2020 to 22nd February,2021. Income tax refunds of Rs. 69,653 crore have been issued in 1,90,52,977 cases &corporate tax refunds of Rs. 1,26,083crore have been issued in 2,17,399 cases," CBDT said in the tweet.

