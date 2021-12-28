New Delhi: Urging individuals and businesses to file their income tax returns for assessment year (AY) 2021-22 by the December end due date, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said on Tuesday that tax refund of over ₹1.49 trillion has been issued so far this year. This includes refunds for AY2020-21 and AY2021-22.

The Income Tax department said in a tweet that over 1.5 million tax returns have been filed on Monday taking the returns so far filed this year to over 46.7 million. Over 877,000 returns were filed on Sunday.

“Do remember to file your income tax return for AY2021-22 within the extended due date of 31 December, 2021," the department said in an appeal to taxpayers, urging them not to wait any further.

The department is keen to have all taxpayers file their returns in time so that there is no last minute rush, which could put a burden on the system. Officials of the finance ministry and Infosys, the company that developed the new tax filing portal, had earlier held meetings to fix the glitches in the system noticed immediately after its launch in June.

The over ₹1.49 trillion tax refund made between 1 April and 27 December has gone to more than 14.5 million taxpayers.

Income tax refund of Rs. 50,793 crore has been issued in 1,42,48,302 cases and corporate tax refund of Rs. 98,504 crore has been issued in 2,19,357cases. This includes 1.07 crore refunds of AY 2021-22 amounting to Rs. 21,021.19 crore, the department said. Earlier this month, the tax department urged taxpayers to check their annual information statements relating to tax credits and various transactions executed last financial year and file return for the current assessment year at the earliest to avoid last-minute rush.

