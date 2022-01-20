CBDT issues 1.59 trillion in tax refunds so far for AY 21-22

As of 7 pm on 31 December, which was the last date for filing income tax returns (ITRs) for individual taxpayers for the financial year 2021, the IT department reported that more than 5.78 crore income tax returns (ITRs) for AY 2021-22 have been filed, compared to 5.95 crore ITRs for AY 2020-21 filed till 10 January 2021, which was the extended due date for AY 2020-21.