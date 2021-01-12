OPEN APP
Home >News >India >I-T Dept launches e-portal for filing complaints on tax evasion, benami properties
I-T Dept launches e-portal for filing complaints on tax evasion, benami properties

1 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2021, 08:12 PM IST Staff Writer

The public can now file a Tax Evasion Petition through a link on the e-filing website of the I-T Dept

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has launched an automated dedicated e-portal on the e-filing website of the Department to receive and process complaints of tax evasion, foreign undisclosed assets as well as complaints regarding benami properties, government said on Tuesday.

"Taking another step towards e-governance and encouraging participation of citizens as stakeholders in curbing tax evasion, the Central Board of Direct Taxes has launched an automated dedicated e-portal on the e-filing website of the Department to receive and process complaints of tax evasion, foreign undisclosed assets as well as complaints regarding benami properties," said Ministry of Finance in an official statement.

The public can now file a Tax Evasion Petition through a link on the e-filing website of the Department https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/ under the head “File complaint of tax evasion/undisclosed foreign asset/ benami property". The facility allows for filing of complaints by thosewho are existing PAN/Aadhaar holders as well as for those having no PAN /Aadhaar. After an OTP based validation process (mobile and/or email), the complainant can file complaints in respect of violations of the Income- tax Act, 1961, Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Assets and Income) Imposition of Tax Act, 1961 and Prevention of Benami Transactions Act (as amended) in three separate forms designed for the purpose.

Upon successful filing of the complaint, the Department will allot a unique number to each complaint and the complainant would be able to view the status of the complaint on the Department’s website. "This e-portal is yet another initiative of the Income Tax Department to bring about enhanced ease of interaction with the Department, while strengthening its resolve towards e-governance," said the ministry

