CBDT launches revamped website of I-T department
Income Tax Department unveils upgraded website with user-friendly interface and value-added functionalities.
NEW DELHI: The Income Tax Department has unveiled an upgraded website aimed at improving the taxpayer experience and aligning with modern technology trends. The Ministry of Finance reported that the new website boasts a user-friendly interface, introduces value-added functionalities and presents fresh modules.