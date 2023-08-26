CBDT launches revamped website of I-T department

NEW DELHI: The Income Tax Department has unveiled an upgraded website aimed at improving the taxpayer experience and aligning with modern technology trends. The Ministry of Finance reported that the new website boasts a user-friendly interface, introduces value-added functionalities and presents fresh modules. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The inauguration of the redesigned website took place during the 'Chintan Shivir' event organized by the Directorate of Income Tax (Systems) in Udaipur. Nitin Gupta, the Chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), officially launched the enhanced website during the event.

According to the ministry, this website serves as a comprehensive repository of tax and other related information. It provides access to direct tax laws, several other allied acts, rules, income tax circulars and notifications, all cross-referenced and hyperlinked. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The site also offers a 'Taxpayer Services Module' featuring various tax tools to assist taxpayers in filing their income tax returns.

The revamped website has been aesthetically redesigned with a mobile-responsive layout. The website also has a ‘Mega Menu’ for content, with new features, and functionalities. For the convenience of the visitors to the website, all these new additions are explained through a guided virtual tour and new button indicators.

The new functionalities allow users to compare different acts, sections, rules, and tax treaties. All relevant content on the site is now tagged with income tax sections for easy navigation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Further, dynamic due date alerts functionality provides reverse countdowns, tooltips, and links to relevant portals to help taxpayers to comply easily.

The revamped website is another initiative to provide enhanced taxpayer services and will continue to educate taxpayers and facilitate tax compliance, the ministry added.