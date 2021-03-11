Subscribe
CBDT likely to get 3 new members by next week: Report

CBDT likely to get 3 new members by next week: Report

08:51 PM IST ANI

The report says 1984 batch IRS officer Rashmi Saxena Sahni and 1985 batch IRS officers JB Mohapatra and Anuja Sarangi are going to be the next 3 new board members. They are amongst the most senior officers in the Income Tax Department

NEW DELHI : The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), an apex body of the Income Tax Department, is likely to get new members by the next week.

Sources aware of the matter told ANI that the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) is likely to issue an appointment order of three new members by the next week.

Committee of Secretaries (CoS), on January 11, had shortlisted names for the CBDT members among 10 contenders. According to sources, after that meeting, CoS has shortlisted three names for the post of the members.

After that, it was sent to the DoPT for approval. If sources are to be believed then 1984 batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Rashmi Saxena Sahni and 1985 batch IRS officers JB Mohapatra and Anuja Sarangi are going to be the next three new board members. They are amongst the most senior officers in the income tax department.

Sahni is currently posted as Principal Director General, Administration, and Tax Payers Services in Delhi while Mohapatra is currently working as Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Sarangi is currently working as Principal Director General Vigilance in Delhi.

Sources told ANI that Anu J Singh may surprise as the fourth member of CBDT.

Singh is currently posted as Principal Director General Systems. Currently, four posts of members are vacant in CBDT.

Currently, the CBDT Board has three members headed by chairman Pramod Chandra Mody.

The posts of member investigation, member legislation, member income tax and revenue, and member administration are vacant.

Mody is holding an additional charge of Member Investigation and is also holding charge of Member Administration after Prabhash Shankar, Member Administration superannuated on January 31. KM Prasad, Member audit and judicial, is holding an additional charge of member income tax and revenue.

SK Gupta, Member Tax payers Services and Systems, is holding an additional charge of Legislation. Gupta, who is holding an additional charge of Legislation, was re-appointed as a board member by the appointment committee of the Cabinet on his superannuation on July 31, 2020, for a period of one year.

