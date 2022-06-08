The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairperson Sangeeta Singh said Infosys had been directed to look into the glitch on the e-filing portal and the company had confirmed that it was resolving the issue on priority.
Sangeeta Singh, the chairperson of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), announced on June 7 that an issue with the search functionality and non-accessibility of the e-filing website had been brought to her attention. Her comments occurred during an event organised by the Income Tax Department in New Delhi as part of the Ministry of Finance's Iconic Week on the sidelines of the launching of an e-book named "Pratidhwani."
"The Income Tax Department is seized of the matter. Infosys has been directed to look into it and Infosys has confirmed that they are resolving the issue on priority," assured CBDT Chairperson Sangeeta Singh.
Singh added, "We are seized of the matter, glitches of non-accessibility on the tax portal happened and we immediately asked Infosys to look into the concerns. Infosys has been informed and Infosys is continuously checking. Some glitches got corrected in an hour, the preliminary verification report from Infosys is that no breach of data has happened."
In her welcome remarks, the CBDT chairperson recounted how the Income Tax Department had served the country and how taxpayers had contributed to its development. She also noted that the department would continue to engage in constructive dialogue with taxpayers and communicate effectively in order to establish confidence with them.
Responding to a question on virtual digital assets, the CBDT chairperson said, "We are working on the FAQs for clarity on cryptos, and we will release it before 1st July."
As part of the Ministry of Finance's Iconic Week, BJP MP Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad released the e-book "Pratidhwani." While promoting "Pratidhwani," Karad praised the Income Tax Department for "transforming itself into a service-oriented organisation while achieving strong revenue collection despite the Pandemic's challenges."
While quoting from Chanakya's "Arthashastra", he underlined the philosophy of 'Kosh, Mulo, Dandah' and reiterated that revenue is the backbone of the economy. He also remarked that the Department has been able to reinvent itself by embracing positive changes to be able to deliver quality and time-bound services to the taxpayers, which include the introduction of the Annual Information System(AIS), and instant allotment of PAN (e-PAN) and Faceless Assessment.
He praised the department for its accomplishments in establishing an effective, transparent, and fair tax administration that has resulted in revenue growth that is sustainable and efficient for taxpayers.
