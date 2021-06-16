NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has notified the cost inflation index (CII) for FY2021-22 at 317.

CII is used for calculating the inflation-adjusted price of an asset. It is notified by the tax department every year.

In the case of long-term capital gain, the cost price of the asset is adjusted to inflation and then long-term capital gains or loss is calculated. This process is called indexation. This lowers the tax liability of the taxpayer.

For example, long term capital gains on debt mutual funds are taxed at 20% post indexation. Suppose you invested in ₹1 lakh in FY2018-19 and you sell the debt mutual funds in FY21-22, your gains will be considered as long-term gains.

The inflation-adjusted cost price of the debt mutual funds will be calculated as the actual amount invested multiplied by cost of inflation index in the year of sale and divided by cost of inflation index in the year of purchase.

The CII for FY2018-19 was 280. The inflation-adjusted cost price of debt mutual funds will be (100000X317/280) i.e. ₹1,13,214. Therefore, if the current value of debt mutual fund is ₹1.3 lakh, the long-term capital gains will be ₹16,785.

The CII is effective 1 April 2021, and will be applicable for assessment year 2022-2023, as per the notification issued Tuesday and subsequent years.





