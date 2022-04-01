CBDT notifies five income tax return forms for AY 2022-23

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Sahaj can be filed by an individual having income of up to ₹50 lakh and who receives income from salary, one house property/other sources (interest, etc). ITR-4 can be filed by individuals, HUFs and firms with total income up to ₹50 lakh and having income from business and profession
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Friday notified five income tax return forms for assessment year 2022-23, requiring more disclosures, including details of investment in unincorporated entities and income from overseas retirement benefit accounts from taxpayers.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Friday notified five income tax return forms for assessment year 2022-23, requiring more disclosures, including details of investment in unincorporated entities and income from overseas retirement benefit accounts from taxpayers.
The notification of these will give enough time to assesses to file timely returns.
The notification of these will give enough time to assesses to file timely returns.
ITR Form 1 -Sahaj and ITR Form 4 –Sugam are simpler forms that cater to a large number of small and medium taxpayers.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
ITR Form 1 -Sahaj and ITR Form 4 –Sugam are simpler forms that cater to a large number of small and medium taxpayers.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"It is one of those unusual occurrences when CBDT has notified all the ITR forms (except form for charitable trust) on the first day of the relevant year (i.e. AY 2022-23). Additionally, the newly notified ITR forms inserted additional particulars of disclosures to provide more information at the time of filing of return of income itself," said Om Rajpurohit, Director, AMRG & Associates.
"It is one of those unusual occurrences when CBDT has notified all the ITR forms (except form for charitable trust) on the first day of the relevant year (i.e. AY 2022-23). Additionally, the newly notified ITR forms inserted additional particulars of disclosures to provide more information at the time of filing of return of income itself," said Om Rajpurohit, Director, AMRG & Associates.
He said the move was significant as the CBDT has had to extend the due date for filing income tax returns over the past few years, not only due to pandemics, but also due to late announcement of forms and technical issues in the income tax portal. “In a nutshell, it is a positive measure that will benefit not only taxpayers by assisting the assessee in assessing and filing the return as soon as possible, but also the exchequer by saving a significant amount of interest that would otherwise be incurred due to late processing and granting the refund," added Rajpurohit.
He said the move was significant as the CBDT has had to extend the due date for filing income tax returns over the past few years, not only due to pandemics, but also due to late announcement of forms and technical issues in the income tax portal. “In a nutshell, it is a positive measure that will benefit not only taxpayers by assisting the assessee in assessing and filing the return as soon as possible, but also the exchequer by saving a significant amount of interest that would otherwise be incurred due to late processing and granting the refund," added Rajpurohit.
Sahaj can be filed by an individual having income of up to ₹50 lakh and who receives income from salary, one house property/other sources (interest, etc). ITR-4 can be filed by individuals, HUFs and firms with total income up to ₹50 lakh and having income from business and profession.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Sahaj can be filed by an individual having income of up to ₹50 lakh and who receives income from salary, one house property/other sources (interest, etc). ITR-4 can be filed by individuals, HUFs and firms with total income up to ₹50 lakh and having income from business and profession.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Besides, the high spenders mandated to file income tax returns have also been allowed to use the simple forms.
Besides, the high spenders mandated to file income tax returns have also been allowed to use the simple forms.
While ITR-2 is filed by people who have income from residential property, ITR 3 and 6 are filed by businesses, whereas ITR-5 is filed by LLP and Association of Persons (AoP).