CBDT promises action against officials for high-pitched assessments

The order said that the grievance received by the local committee would be examined to see if there is a case at first sight of high-pitched assessment, non-observance of principles of natural justice, non-application of mind or gross negligence of assessing officer. The committee will find out whether the addition of taxable income made in the assessment order is not backed by any sound reason or logic, whether the provisions of law have been grossly misinterpreted or obvious and well-established facts on records have outrightly been ignored.