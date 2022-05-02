CBDT pushes for quick data sharing

Every year, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) releases a central action plan (CAP) directing tax officials on targets and deliverables for the year ahead. The interim action plan is rolled out in April before the CAP is finalized within a few months. According to the interim action plan, all information submission requests pending as on 31 March 2022 must be submitted by 15 May. All information requests received after 1 April must be submitted within a fortnight. Mint has seen a copy of the action plan.